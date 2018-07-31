NRC LIVE: Does Opposition Want to Save Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Asks Amit Shah in Parliament
The opposition continued to target the government after the Assam NRC final draft excluded over 40 lakh people. BSP chief Mayawati said the BJP can’t put all the onus on the Supreme Court while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the NRC will create rift between the states. The NRC draft has also given rise to fears that stripping almost four million people of their citizenship could pave the way for one of the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world as it would create the world's largest stateless population. The Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam on the draft National Register of Citizens.
When Registrar General of India Sailesh was asked if those excluded from the NRC draft will be allowed to vote, he said the poll process is handled by a different authority.
Jul 31, 2018 1:08 pm (IST)
Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh said, "As far as National Register of Citizens (NRC) for West Bengal is concerned, the decision will be taken by Home Ministry."
Jul 31, 2018 1:07 pm (IST)
"Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country. NRC should not be politicised and used as vote bank. It is a human rights issue, not a Hindu-Muslim issue," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha.
Congress Did Not Have Courage to Implement NRC: Amit Shah | "They (Congress) did not have courage to implement it, we did," says Amit Shah on Assam NRC final draft as Congress MPs protest in the well of the house.
'Are You Trying to Save Bangladeshi Infiltrators?': Amit Shah Hits Out at Opposition on NRC Final Draft | Attacking the Opposition, BJP chief Amit Shah asks, " Whom do you want to save? You want to save Bangladeshi infiltrators?"
Jul 31, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)
NRC Part of Assam Accord Filed By Rajiv Gandhi, Says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president speaks in Rajya Sabha, says 1985 Assam Accord was signed by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and that accord was "soul" of National Register of Citizens (NRC). As soon as Shah makes the statement, hinting that Congress was actually resposible for the NRC draft, Opposition begins raising slogan. Venkaiah Naidu is trying to pacify them.
Jul 31, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)
Dilip Ghosh on Assam's NRC Final Draft | "We demand NRC in Bengal as infiltration is rampant here. Over one crore illegal migrants are present & adding to the pressure on our economy. They enter political sphere as well. If BJP comes to power in Bengal, we will hold NRC to eliminate unwanted," Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dilip Ghosh.
Biplab Deb on NRC Assam Final Draft | Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb said that there is no demand for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Tripura. "Everything is systematised in Tripura. I think this is not a big issue even for Assam, (Assam chief minister) Sarbananda Sonowal ji is capable of managing it. Some people are trying to create panic and disturb the environment. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over non-inclusion of nearly 40 lakh people from the final draft of NRC.
Jul 31, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)
Mayawati on NRC Assam | Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that citizenship of 40 lakh minorities have been almost seized in NRC draft released in BJP-ruled Assam. "If people living for a long time in Assam haven't been able to provide proof about their citizenship, it doesn't mean they should be thrown out of the country," she says.
Jul 31, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)
'Will Opposition Get a Chance to Seek Clarification from Home Minister': Asks Ghulab Nabi Azad | Maintaining that the issue at hand had a historical background as it was rooted in the Assam Accord, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today he has asked the home minister to be come to the House. The home minister, he said, has agreed to do so once he finishes replying to questions in the Lok Sabha. Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asked if members would be given an opportunity to seek clarification after the home minister makes his statement. Naidu replied in the affirmative. Out of the 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati yesterday. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out.
Jul 31, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)
After Oppsoition TMC Creates Ruckus, Venkaiah Naidu Points Out Home Minister Was Unable to Make Statement in Parliament Yesterday | TMC leader Derek O'Brien wanted his notice under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside of the day's business to take up issue pressed, to be taken up. TMC members, who had yesterday too led the protests that saw Rajya Sabha proceedings being adjourned without transacting any business, vociferously protested from the aisles. As other members joined in, Naidu adjourned proceedings till noon Before doing so Naidu pointed out that the home minister had on his request come to the House yesterday but could not make a statement.
Jul 31, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Exclusion of 40 Lakh People from NRC List | A day after the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released, the Opposition TMC today forced adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha till noon over the issue of non-inclusion of over 40 lakh people from the list. Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".
