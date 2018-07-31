NRC LIVE: Does Opposition Want to Save Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Asks Amit Shah in Parliament

Jul 31, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

'Will Opposition Get a Chance to Seek Clarification from Home Minister': Asks Ghulab Nabi Azad | Maintaining that the issue at hand had a historical background as it was rooted in the Assam Accord, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today he has asked the home minister to be come to the House. The home minister, he said, has agreed to do so once he finishes replying to questions in the Lok Sabha. Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asked if members would be given an opportunity to seek clarification after the home minister makes his statement. Naidu replied in the affirmative. Out of the 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati yesterday. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out.