NRC LIVE: Treated Like Infiltrators, Say TMC Leaders as Party Moves Privilege Motion Over Silchar Drama

The Cachar district administration on Wednesday night had issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district. The Assam Police, however, denied that the TMC leaders were harassed. Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said senior officers of the force "very respectfully" explained to the team that they would not be allowed to leave the airport as 144 of the CrPC was in force. They have also been barred from entering Guwahati, as per an order by city Police Commissioner Hiren Nath, Saikia said last evening and added that two Assam Police women constables were injured during a scuffle by the team.
After arriving in Kolkata, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, "The way infiltrators are treated... they are pushed back... we were treated the same way... we were pushed back. We were manhandled, even women MPs were not spared." "How can six MPs, a minister and an MLA create trouble in a state?" he asked while talking to reporters. The prohibitory order document stated that action would be taken against those found to be carrying firearms and explosives, Roy said, and asked whether they had been carrying such items. Before leaving Silchar, he had said, "We are going back. The police have not allowed us to go out. We requested them several times but they refused. We spent the night in three rooms at the airport." "The way the MPs and a state minister (Firhad Hakim) were harassed shows that democracy is under threat," another member of the delegation Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar alleged. "We wonder whether rule of law exits in the country. It appears that an undeclared emergency is on," she said. After the TMC leaders had landed at Silchar airport yesterday, the authorities stopped them and took them under preventive detention, saying their visit might create trouble.
Six leaders of the Trinamool Congress, who were part of the eight-member delegation detained at Silchar airport while attempting to visit Assam post-NRC, said they were treated "like infiltrators and pushed back". The six leaders left Assam this morning after overnight detention at the airport. Cachar district Deputy Commissioner S Lakshmanan said six TMC leaders left and two others -- MPs Mamatabala Thakur and Arpita Ghosh -- would leave the state later in the day. The TMC delegation -- six MPs, one MLA and one West Bengal minister -- had gone to Silchar in Assam to interact with people left out of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on July 30. The complete draft of the NRC, touted to be a proof of Assamese citizenship, had excluded over 40 lakh people, triggering a political slugfest between the BJP and other political parties.
RECAP: What About Rights of Indians, Amit Shah Asks Oppn on Assam NRC | A day after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) left out 40 lakh people in Assam in the lurch and unsure of their citizenship, BJP chief Amit Shah and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked each other and questioned the other’s commitment to national security. Banerjee, who in Delhi to gather support for her federal front, alleged that the NRC exercise was done with a "political motive" to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country. “How will they live in Assam? Where will they get food, shelter, schools?” the West Bengal CM said while referring to those at risk of losing their citizenship. "The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee told a conclave here. Her remarks drew a sharp response from Amit Shah, who said he was stunned by Banerjee’s comments and asked her to clarify what kind of civil war she was talking about.
Mamata Banerjee Faces Rebellion in Assam Over NRC Stand | Trinamool Congress’ Assam unit chief and two other state leaders resigned from the party on Thursday due to Mamata Banerjee’s stand on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens, which excluded 40 lakh residents of the state. State party president Dwipen Pathak said he was resigning from his post because of Mamata Banerjee’s “lack of knowledge” on the NRC issue. Pathak, who was the lone TMC MLA in the state assembly from 2011-2016, said he could not stand behind a leader who does not have minimum knowledge about a subject on which she is speaking.
Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge supported the TMC, saying it is important to note that MPs were detained when Parliament session is on. The speaker said what the TMC members were doing was "not proper". TDP members, who had been demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh by standing at their seats wearing yellow stoles, entered the Well. They, however, did not raise slogans. As the protest drowned the Question Hour, the Speaker adjourned the House for nearly 15 minutes till 11.50 AM. TMC members continued to protest after the adjournment. The Assam government had yesterday restricted eight members of a TMC delegation to the security area of the Silchar airport. The TMC delegation was in Assam to assess the situation in the wake of publication of final draft of the National Register of Citizens. The TMC had dubbed the detention of its delegation as a "super emergency".
As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Saugata Roy (TNC) said he has moved a notice for breach of privilege against the Assam Home Secretary and others for detaining MPs. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said he can raise the issue after questions. Not satisfied, TMC members rushed to the Well raising slogans against the BJP government in the state and at the Centre. They also demanded a reply from the prime minister. 'BJP ki tanashahi nahin chalegi' (BJP's dictatorship won't do) and 'Pradhan Mantri jawab do', Prashan Mantri kahan gaya' (PM give a reply and where is the PM) were some of the slogans being raised. Soon after the House was adjourned TMC member Idris Ali was taken ill and rushed to a hospital. Reporters outside Parliament House said he was being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.
"Our delegation went to Silchar for just an assessment. Our delegation was manhandled by Assam police," says Kalyan Banerjee.
TMC's Kalyan Banerjee speaks in Lok Sabha on Silchar Detention | "We were going to Silchar to access the issue. But Mamata Thakur was handled. All Trinamool Congress leaders were harassed by police and every news channel aired the video. Every individual has a right o go anywhere in India. I want a statement from home minister. There should have been an action. But I am sorry to say that no such thing happened. Not a single court or the Supreme Court had said that we cannot hold discussions in Assam after the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," says Banerjee.
the Congress party has sought to appropriate the ownership of the NRC exercise, it has questioned only the process and procedures involved in the drafting of the register.
West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, who led the six-member delegation to Silchar yesterday, says that Trinamool Congress will go to Assam again after speaking to party chief Mamata Banerjee. He further says that TMC may consider taking the legal route to oppose the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Rajnath Singh Says former PM Manmohan Singh Decided to Update NRC List | "Procedure of NRC started in 1985 through the Assam accord when the late Rajiv Gandhi ji was the Prime Minister. The decision to update was taken by Dr Manmohan Singh ji in 2005," says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.
I am saying this again, that no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable:HM Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/hVEUwBL8U9— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018
