GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)59/78
BJP37
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP11
2013 19
INC9
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad3701192
Jalgaon5715003
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

NRC LIVE: Treated Like Infiltrators, Say TMC Leaders as Party Moves Privilege Motion Over Silchar Drama

News18.com | August 3, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The publication of draft National Registry of Citizens continues to rock Parliament with the Trinamool Congress protesting the detention of its delegation members in Assam’s Silchar the day before. The ruckus forced the Speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha, which will reconvene at 11:50am. In the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh sought to soothe tensions, denying bias in the process. Singh said the draft, published on July 30, was not the final one and added that the government would not take “coercive action”. Meanwhile, six of the eight-member Trinamool Congress delegation left Assam this morning after overnight detention at the Silchar airport. Those in the delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag and Nadimul Haque, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mohua Maitra were in the delegation. They were sent by by TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to assess the situation in Assam post-NRC.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 3, 2018 1:59 pm (IST)

The Cachar district administration on Wednesday night had issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district. The Assam Police, however, denied that the TMC leaders were harassed. Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said senior officers of the force "very respectfully" explained to the team that they would not be allowed to leave the airport as 144 of the CrPC was in force. They have also been barred from entering Guwahati, as per an order by city Police Commissioner Hiren Nath, Saikia said last evening and added that two Assam Police women constables were injured during a scuffle by the team.

Aug 3, 2018 1:59 pm (IST)

After arriving in Kolkata, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, "The way infiltrators are treated... they are pushed back... we were treated the same way... we were pushed back. We were manhandled, even women MPs were not spared." "How can six MPs, a minister and an MLA create trouble in a state?" he asked while talking to reporters. The prohibitory order document stated that action would be taken against those found to be carrying firearms and explosives, Roy said, and asked whether they had been carrying such items. Before leaving Silchar, he had said, "We are going back. The police have not allowed us to go out. We requested them several times but they refused. We spent the night in three rooms at the airport." "The way the MPs and a state minister (Firhad Hakim) were harassed shows that democracy is under threat," another member of the delegation Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar alleged. "We wonder whether rule of law exits in the country. It appears that an undeclared emergency is on," she said. After the TMC leaders had landed at Silchar airport yesterday, the authorities stopped them and took them under preventive detention, saying their visit might create trouble.

Aug 3, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

Six leaders of the Trinamool Congress, who were part of the eight-member delegation detained at Silchar airport while attempting to visit Assam post-NRC, said they were treated "like infiltrators and pushed back". The six leaders left Assam this morning after overnight detention at the airport. Cachar district Deputy Commissioner S Lakshmanan said six TMC leaders left and two others -- MPs Mamatabala Thakur and Arpita Ghosh -- would leave the state later in the day. The TMC delegation -- six MPs, one MLA and one West Bengal minister -- had gone to Silchar in Assam to interact with people left out of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on July 30. The complete draft of the NRC, touted to be a proof of Assamese citizenship, had excluded over 40 lakh people, triggering a political slugfest between the BJP and other political parties.

Aug 3, 2018 1:15 pm (IST)

RECAP: What About Rights of Indians, Amit Shah Asks Oppn on Assam NRC | A day after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) left out 40 lakh people in Assam in the lurch and unsure of their citizenship, BJP chief Amit Shah and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked each other and questioned the other’s commitment to national security. ​ Banerjee, who in Delhi to gather support for her federal front, alleged that the NRC exercise was done with a "political motive" to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country. “How will they live in Assam? Where will they get food, shelter, schools?” the West Bengal CM said while referring to those at risk of losing their citizenship. "The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee told a conclave here. Her remarks drew a sharp response from Amit Shah, who said he was stunned by Banerjee’s comments and asked her to clarify what kind of civil war she was talking about.

Aug 3, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Faces Rebellion in Assam Over NRC Stand | Trinamool Congress’ Assam unit chief and two other state leaders resigned from the party on Thursday due to Mamata Banerjee’s stand on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens, which excluded 40 lakh residents of the state. State party president Dwipen Pathak said he was resigning from his post because of Mamata Banerjee’s “lack of knowledge” on the NRC issue. Pathak, who was the lone TMC MLA in the state assembly from 2011-2016, said he could not stand behind a leader who does not have minimum knowledge about a subject on which she is speaking.

Aug 3, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh says in Parliament, "On August 2, TMC delegation was received at Silchar airport with full protocol. They were asked to go back but delegation engaged in an argument during which two women security personnel were injured, few passengers were also inconvenienced."

Aug 3, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh says in Parliament, "On August 2, TMC delegation was received at Silchar airport with full protocol. They were asked to go back but delegation engaged in an argument during which two women security personnel were injured, few passengers were also inconvenienced."

Aug 3, 2018 12:58 pm (IST)

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge supported the TMC, saying it is important to note that MPs were detained when Parliament session is on. The speaker said what the TMC members were doing was "not proper". TDP members, who had been demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh by standing at their seats wearing yellow stoles, entered the Well. They, however, did not raise slogans. As the protest drowned the Question Hour, the Speaker adjourned the House for nearly 15 minutes till 11.50 AM. TMC members continued to protest after the adjournment. The Assam government had yesterday restricted eight members of a TMC delegation to the security area of the Silchar airport. The TMC delegation was in Assam to assess the situation in the wake of publication of final draft of the National Register of Citizens. The TMC had dubbed the detention of its delegation as a "super emergency". 

Aug 3, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Saugata Roy (TNC) said he has moved a notice for breach of privilege against the Assam Home Secretary and others for detaining MPs. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said he can raise the issue after questions. Not satisfied, TMC members rushed to the Well raising slogans against the BJP government in the state and at the Centre. They also demanded a reply from the prime minister. 'BJP ki tanashahi nahin chalegi' (BJP's dictatorship won't do) and 'Pradhan Mantri jawab do', Prashan Mantri kahan gaya' (PM give a reply and where is the PM) were some of the slogans being raised. Soon after the House was adjourned TMC member Idris Ali was taken ill and rushed to a hospital. Reporters outside Parliament House said he was being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Aug 3, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

"Our delegation went to Silchar for just an assessment. Our delegation was manhandled by Assam police," says Kalyan Banerjee.

Aug 3, 2018 12:27 pm (IST)

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee speaks in Lok Sabha on Silchar Detention | "We were going to Silchar to access the issue. But Mamata Thakur was handled. All Trinamool Congress leaders were harassed by police and every news channel aired the video. Every individual has a right o go anywhere in India. I want a statement from home minister. There should have been an action. But I am sorry to say that no such thing happened. Not a single court or the Supreme Court had said that we cannot hold discussions in Assam after the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," says Banerjee.

Aug 3, 2018 12:21 pm (IST)

WATCH | Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

ugh the Congress party has sought to appropriate the ownership of the NRC exercise, it has questioned only the process and procedures involved in the drafting of the register.

Aug 3, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, who led the six-member delegation to Silchar yesterday, says that Trinamool Congress will go to Assam again after speaking to party chief Mamata Banerjee. He further says that TMC may consider taking the legal route to oppose the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Aug 3, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says in Rajya Sabha that Centre is pushing for pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Aug 3, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

Opposition Congress leader Anand Sharma asks the government to specify if NRC is Assam specific. "The scare created over it being extended in other states, should be addressed by the government," he says. 

Aug 3, 2018 11:42 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned | Meanwhile, a blast took place at Sarbhog in Barpeta district of Assam last night amid protests over National Register of Citizens (NRC). On the other hand, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11:50 pm after Trinamool Congress members raised slogans in the House.

Aug 3, 2018 11:37 am (IST)

Rajnath Singh Says former PM Manmohan Singh Decided to Update NRC List | "Procedure of NRC started in 1985 through the Assam accord when the late Rajiv Gandhi ji was the Prime Minister. The decision to update was taken by Dr Manmohan Singh ji in 2005," says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

Aug 3, 2018 11:34 am (IST)

Rajnath Singh on NRC | National Register of Citizens (NRC) list is a draft and not the final list. No coercive action will taken against those not included in the list. The entire process is fair and if anyone has any complaint, that will also be address," says Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

  • 01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands
    NED vs NEP
    189/10
    47.4 overs
    		 134/10
    41.5 overs
    Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    244/8
    50.0 overs
    		 246/6
    42.5 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    143/9
    20.0 overs
    		 93/3
    9.1 overs
    West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jul, 2018 | Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series
    NED vs NEP
    174/4
    16.4 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jul, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    193/10
    34.3 overs
    		 196/5
    31.0 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...