1-min read

Here's How You Can Check Your Name in Final Draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens

As many as 19,06,657 people from the final NRC list. People who have been excluded from the final Nationa Register of Citizens can file an appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Here's How You Can Check Your Name in Final Draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens
People wait to check their names on the draft NRC list at a centre in Nagaon district, Assam. (Reuters/File photo)
The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam has been published on Sunday, August 31, 2019. A total of 3,11,21,004 people have been found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC list.

As many as 19,06,657 people including those who did not submit their claims, have been left out. People who have been excluded from the final Nationa Register of Citizens can file an appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.

Earlier, the final draft was to be published on July 31, 2018 at all NRC Seva Kendra (NSK) across the state.

The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

You may CHECK your NRC application status if you:

• submitted a claim upon not being included in the final draft list (published on July 30, 2018),

• were excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusions List published on June 26, 2019,

• had any objection filed against your inclusion.

• were called for hearings held from July 5, 2019 onwards.

You are included in final NRC and may NOT CHECK your application status if you are:

• included in the final Draft list,

• not excluded in Additional Draft Exclusions List,

• not called for hearings held from July 5, 2019 onwards.

Steps to check whether your name appears in the final NRC:

Offline/Walk-in

You can visit your respective NRC Seva Kendra/ Office of Circle Officer/ Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check your name in the Supplementary Inclusions List on all working days from 10am to 4pm.

Online

• Log in to www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in or www.assam.gov.in.

• Look for link titled ‘Supplementary Inclusions / Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status’

• Type in your ARNs to check if your name is part of the final NRC

Note: After August 31, 2019 online facility will reflect the result of any change in status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/ objectees/ any member included in Draft but were called for any hearing held on or after 5 July 2019 4.

From 7th September 2019, the status of all NRC applicants will be available online.

