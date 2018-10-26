English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NRI Among Two Foreigners Dead After Paragliding Crash in Himachal
The accidents have cast a shadow on the Paragliding Pre World Cup compelling the Kangra district administration to impose a ban on ‘free flying’ till the security of flyers is ensured.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Two paragliders died in a crash in two separate incidents while three others sustained serious injuries in just a week in Himachal Pradesh’s Bir Billing region.
These paragliders were ‘free flyers’ who had gathered at Bir to participate in the Paragliding Pre World Cup scheduled from October 27.
Kok Choonk Na, a 53-year-old former commando in the Singapore Army and Sanjay Kumar Ramdas Devarkonda, an NRI from Australia were found dead in the mountains after they crash landed on the mountains due to strong winds.
Kok Choonk had taken-off from on Monday and his body was found in the hills of Utrala region on Tuesday.
Devarkonda had gone missing after taking off from Bir site. After six hours of search, his body was recovered from Duggli region in Mandi district on Wednesday.
In another incident, two paragliders from Russia and Latvia suffered injuries in Mandi after a crash, but were rescued by the locals.
A Spanish paraglider Jos Lewis was also rescued from the mountains in Bandla hills near Palampur on Tuesday after he had gone missing for around six days. The local administration had spotted him a day prior to his rescue and had air-dropped food and blankets for him.
Around 170 pilots, including 24 female pilots, from 20 countries are in Bir Billing to take part in the three-day event, which is being organised by the Special Area Development Authority (SADA).
The accidents have cast a shadow on the Paragliding Pre World Cup compelling the Kangra district administration to impose a ban on ‘free flying’ till the security of flyers is ensured.
Bir Billing is an internationally recognised site for paragliding and features among top 10 paragliding sites in the world.
These paragliders were ‘free flyers’ who had gathered at Bir to participate in the Paragliding Pre World Cup scheduled from October 27.
Kok Choonk Na, a 53-year-old former commando in the Singapore Army and Sanjay Kumar Ramdas Devarkonda, an NRI from Australia were found dead in the mountains after they crash landed on the mountains due to strong winds.
Kok Choonk had taken-off from on Monday and his body was found in the hills of Utrala region on Tuesday.
Devarkonda had gone missing after taking off from Bir site. After six hours of search, his body was recovered from Duggli region in Mandi district on Wednesday.
In another incident, two paragliders from Russia and Latvia suffered injuries in Mandi after a crash, but were rescued by the locals.
A Spanish paraglider Jos Lewis was also rescued from the mountains in Bandla hills near Palampur on Tuesday after he had gone missing for around six days. The local administration had spotted him a day prior to his rescue and had air-dropped food and blankets for him.
Around 170 pilots, including 24 female pilots, from 20 countries are in Bir Billing to take part in the three-day event, which is being organised by the Special Area Development Authority (SADA).
The accidents have cast a shadow on the Paragliding Pre World Cup compelling the Kangra district administration to impose a ban on ‘free flying’ till the security of flyers is ensured.
Bir Billing is an internationally recognised site for paragliding and features among top 10 paragliding sites in the world.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...