English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NRI Arrested From IGI Airport For Raping Woman He Met on Matrimonial Site in 2017
The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab, they said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: A non-resident Indian was arrested from the IGI airport here for allegedly raping a woman he had met on a matrimonial site in 2017, police said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab, they said.
According to police, the woman filed a case on March 27, 2018 stating that she came in contact with Singh through the matrimonial website.
On December 12, 2017, Singh reportedly intoxicated the victim and raped her. He later convinced her that he would marry her soon, but instead left Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.
Thereafter, the victim got to know that Singh was already married and was living in the United Kingdom, where he used to work as a security guard, the DCP said.
As part of the investigation, raids were conducted in the accused's village in Punjab, but he did not join the probe, police said, adding a lookout circular was also issued against him.
On Thursday, Singh was apprehended from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here while he was returning from UK to visit his family in Jalandhar.
The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab, they said.
According to police, the woman filed a case on March 27, 2018 stating that she came in contact with Singh through the matrimonial website.
On December 12, 2017, Singh reportedly intoxicated the victim and raped her. He later convinced her that he would marry her soon, but instead left Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.
Thereafter, the victim got to know that Singh was already married and was living in the United Kingdom, where he used to work as a security guard, the DCP said.
As part of the investigation, raids were conducted in the accused's village in Punjab, but he did not join the probe, police said, adding a lookout circular was also issued against him.
On Thursday, Singh was apprehended from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here while he was returning from UK to visit his family in Jalandhar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vinta Nanda Speechless After Alok Nath Plays Judge in Film on #MeToo
- Sonchiriya Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Shines in the World of Morally Ambiguous Bandits
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Jon Snow, Night King, Cersie, Arya Stark and Daenerys Sit on the Iron Throne
- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is On Sale, and at 70% Discount
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results