LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NRI Arrested From IGI Airport For Raping Woman He Met on Matrimonial Site in 2017

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab, they said.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NRI Arrested From IGI Airport For Raping Woman He Met on Matrimonial Site in 2017
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: A non-resident Indian was arrested from the IGI airport here for allegedly raping a woman he had met on a matrimonial site in 2017, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab, they said.

According to police, the woman filed a case on March 27, 2018 stating that she came in contact with Singh through the matrimonial website.

On December 12, 2017, Singh reportedly intoxicated the victim and raped her. He later convinced her that he would marry her soon, but instead left Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Thereafter, the victim got to know that Singh was already married and was living in the United Kingdom, where he used to work as a security guard, the DCP said.

As part of the investigation, raids were conducted in the accused's village in Punjab, but he did not join the probe, police said, adding a lookout circular was also issued against him.

On Thursday, Singh was apprehended from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here while he was returning from UK to visit his family in Jalandhar.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram