English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NRI Bizman Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Brawl Over Directions in Gurgaon, 2 Held
The 50-year-old victim, who ran an IT company in Texas, got into an argument with the accused over giving him wrong directions.
Representative image
Loading...
Gurgaon: Two people have been arrested after a 50-year-old NRI businessman died of cardiac arrest following an assault in the posh DLF 2 township here, police said on Friday.
Somou Balaya was assaulted by a private security guard, Pradeep Singh (46), and his employer, Manik Khosla (26), after an argument over directions Balaya had asked for when he was taking a walk in the township's P block on Wednesday, they said.
"During investigation, it was found that Somou Balaya, who ran an IT company in Texas, USA, was assaulted by Singh and Khosla following a heated argument over asking of directions. Balaya thought the guard misguided him," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
As the argument got heated, both Singh and Khosla roughed Balaya up, he said. "Due to the impact of the assault, Balaya collapsed on the road. He was taken to a private hospital but declared dead on arrival," Bokan said, adding that a postmortem examination suggested that the victim had suffered a cardiac arrest.
Both Singh and Khosla were arrested yesterday in connection with the case as the entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras near the scene of the attack, he said.
"On the day of crime, Balaya took his teenage son to swimming classes and decided to take a walk in the township," the officer added.
Balaya had been staying in the US for over 25 years and visited India with his family every summer.
Also Watch
Somou Balaya was assaulted by a private security guard, Pradeep Singh (46), and his employer, Manik Khosla (26), after an argument over directions Balaya had asked for when he was taking a walk in the township's P block on Wednesday, they said.
"During investigation, it was found that Somou Balaya, who ran an IT company in Texas, USA, was assaulted by Singh and Khosla following a heated argument over asking of directions. Balaya thought the guard misguided him," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.
As the argument got heated, both Singh and Khosla roughed Balaya up, he said. "Due to the impact of the assault, Balaya collapsed on the road. He was taken to a private hospital but declared dead on arrival," Bokan said, adding that a postmortem examination suggested that the victim had suffered a cardiac arrest.
Both Singh and Khosla were arrested yesterday in connection with the case as the entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras near the scene of the attack, he said.
"On the day of crime, Balaya took his teenage son to swimming classes and decided to take a walk in the township," the officer added.
Balaya had been staying in the US for over 25 years and visited India with his family every summer.
Also Watch
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 2 Early Trends: Both the Films See a Massive Dip
- Nick Jonas is in India With His Parents: Is Priyanka Chopra Going to Make it Official?
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...