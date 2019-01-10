English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NRI Couple Headed to IGI Airport Robbed Off Jewellery, Phones at Gunpoint
The couple was headed to Indira Gandhi International Airport to take an early morning flight to Ahmedabad when the incident took place.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: An NRI couple was robbed off their jewellery, mobile phones and cash at gunpoint by a group of armed men on Delhi’s Ring Road in the wee hours of Friday.
According to the complainant Vikas Kumar, the cab which was taking him, his wife and brother to IGI Airport was intercepted by four men carrying guns and knives. “They held my brother at gunpoint and threatened us to handover all valuable items that we were carrying,’ Vikas told TOI.
The assailants then fled in the cab. A complaint was registered at Mangolpuri police station and the investigating officers recovered CCTV footage from a housing society nearby. The incident was confirmed in the footage.
The cab driver is being questioned for further details.
