Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NRI Industrialist Rami Ranger, Who Started Business With £2, Nominated to Britain's House of Lords

Former Prime Minister Theresa May had recommended Ranger's name for the peerage in her resignation letter.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NRI Industrialist Rami Ranger, Who Started Business With £2, Nominated to Britain's House of Lords
File photo of industrialist Rami Ranger.
Loading...

London: Leading NRI entrepreneur Rami Ranger on Tuesday was nominated to Britain's House of Lords for his outstanding service to the business fraternity, the Conservative Party and the public.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May had recommended Ranger's name for the peerage in her resignation letter.

Speaking to PTI, Ranger said, "I dedicate this honour to build friendship between India, Pakistan and Britain. I will work very hard to build bridges among various communities now living in Great Britain."

Born in 1947 in Gujranwala, now in Pakistan, Ranger migrated to Patiala in Indian Punjab along his mother and seven brothers and a sister. His father was killed in Gujranwala during the partition.

After obtaining a bachelors degree from the Chandigarh Government College, Ranger studied law in the UK.

Ranger began his first cargo shipping business with just two pounds. Today, he is the chairman of Sun Mark Ltd and Sea Air and Land Forwarding Ltd.

Presently, Ranger is the chairman of the British Sikh Association.

Through Sun Mark, Ranger has donated more than GBP 1 million to the Conservative Party and GBP 25,000 to Theresa May's Party leadership campaign.

Ranger was appointed joint chairman of the Conservative Friends of India in 2018 with Zac Goldsmith MP, a group associated with the Conservative Party which aims to build a strong link between the party, the British Indian Community and India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram