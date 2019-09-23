Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NRIs Can Now Apply for Aadhaar on Arrival Without 182-day Wait

UIDAI circular said valid Indian passport will be accepted as proof of identity, proof of address (PoA) and date of birth document.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
NRIs Can Now Apply for Aadhaar on Arrival Without 182-day Wait
Representative image. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
New Delhi: Non-resident Indians (NRIs) with valid Indian passport can apply for Aadhaar on arrival, without the 182-day waiting period, with the government issuing a notification in this regard.

Following the notification, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also come out with a circular stating that "NRI after his arrival in India, shall be entitled to obtain Aadhaar number".

The modalities for application remain more or less unchanged, a UIDAI source said adding that NRIs with Indian passport can now apply for biometric ID on arrival or by scheduling a prior appointment, thus doing away with the requirement for a mandatory 182-day waiting period.

UIDAI circular said valid Indian passport will be accepted as proof of identity, proof of address (PoA) and date of birth document.

"In case NRI's passport does not have Indian address, he shall be allowed to submit any of the other UIDAI-approved PoA documents as proof of address," said the circular issued on Monday.

It may be recalled that in her Budget speech on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, "I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar card for non-resident Indians with Indian passports after their arrival in India," without the stipulated waiting period.

