NRIs from US to Send 110 Oxygen Concentrators for 5 Villages in Gujarat

Many people have lost their lives due to lack of oxygen in the Corona epidemic. In such circumstances, the US-based Patidar organisation has sent 110 oxygen concentrator machines for some of the worst-affected villages of Gujarat.

The people of Leuva Patidar community of five villages have come forward to help their motherland. They have purchased 110 oxygen concentrator machines in the US for around $50,000, which are on its way to India. The 25 of these machines will be given in Balisana of Patan taluka, 17 in Sandar, 17 in Manand and 25 in Vallam village. While the remaining machines will be kept in reserve.

An oxygen concentrator is such a machine that it does not need to be filled with oxygen and the machine itself produces oxygen.

Patan District Development Officer D.K. Parekh said that Covid care centres have been set up in Balisana and Manand villages. Doctors have also been appointed there. Preparations are also being made to provide facilities like medicine, music, yoga and juice to the patients. Oxygen machines from the US will also be kept here.

Dixit Bhai Patel of Manand village says that it is a priority that no Corona patient dies from the lack of oxygen. Service members of the Leuva Patel community in five villages who are settled in the US are also ready to help with medicines or any need other than oxygen machines.

