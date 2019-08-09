NSA Ajit Doval Meets J&K Governor, Discusses Safety and Security in State

Srinagar: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

The NSA, who has been camping here since Tuesday to take stock of the ground situation in the state, discussed the prevailing scenario with the governor, he said.

They emphasised on the importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs, besides ensuring their safety and security, the official said.

Governor Malik also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for the observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.