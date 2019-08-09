Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NSA Ajit Doval Meets J&K Governor, Discusses Safety and Security in State

Governor Malik also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for the observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety, Doval said.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
NSA Ajit Doval Meets J&K Governor, Discusses Safety and Security in State
NSA Ajit Doval Meets J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Srinagar: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

The NSA, who has been camping here since Tuesday to take stock of the ground situation in the state, discussed the prevailing scenario with the governor, he said.

They emphasised on the importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs, besides ensuring their safety and security, the official said.

Governor Malik also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for the observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety, he added.

