NSA Ajit Doval Meets J&K Governor, Discusses Safety and Security in State
Governor Malik also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for the observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety, Doval said.
NSA Ajit Doval Meets J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Srinagar: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official spokesperson said.
The NSA, who has been camping here since Tuesday to take stock of the ground situation in the state, discussed the prevailing scenario with the governor, he said.
They emphasised on the importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs, besides ensuring their safety and security, the official said.
Governor Malik also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for the observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play
- Raveena-Govinda Recreate 'Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare' on Nach Baliye 9
- Possessive Arjun Kapoor Stops Karan Tacker From Flirting With Malaika Arora
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- Siblings from Shillong Donate Two Years of Savings for Flood Victims