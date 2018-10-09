GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NSA Ajit Doval Replaces Cabinet Secretary as Head of Reconstituted Strategic Policy Group

The notification said the representatives of other ministries and departments may be invited to SPG meetings as and when necessary and that the National Security Advisor will convene such meetings from time to time.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:17 PM IST
NSA Ajit Doval Replaces Cabinet Secretary as Head of Reconstituted Strategic Policy Group
File photo of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
New Delhi: The Strategic Policy Group (SPG), formed to assist the National Security Council (NSC), has been reconstituted with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as its chief to strategise on matters dealing with internal and economic security.

A notification to this effect was issued by the NSC Secretariat last month. Doval will now replace the Cabinet Secretary, who was earlier Chairperson of SPG, a mechanism first notified in 1999.

The SPG will assist the NSC and undertake among other tasks a long term strategic Defence review.

"The SPG shall be the principal mechanism for inter-ministerial coordination and integration of relevant inputs in the formulation of national security policies," the notification said.

The other members are Vice Chairman of NITI Ayog, Cabinet Secretary, three services chiefs, RBI Governor, Secretaries of External Affairs, Home, Defence, Finance, Defence Production, Revenue, Atomic Energy, Space and National Security Council Secretariat besides Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister, Secretary (R) in Cabinet Secretariat and the Intelligence Bureau chief.

The notification said the representatives of other ministries and departments may be invited to SPG meetings as and when necessary and that the National Security Advisor will convene such meetings from time to time.

The Cabinet Secretary will coordinate the implementation of SPG decisions by the Union Ministries and departments and state governments.
