Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NSA Ajit Doval Visits Moscow, India & Russia Pledge to Intensify Counter-terrorism Cooperation

Doval's talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev covered preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, according to an official statement.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NSA Ajit Doval Visits Moscow, India & Russia Pledge to Intensify Counter-terrorism Cooperation
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval shakes hands with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian National Security Council during a meeting ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, in Moscow, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Moscow: India and Russia on Wednesday vowed to intensify their counterterrorism cooperation and pledged mutual support to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties, as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart here.

Doval's talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev covered preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, according to an official statement.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation between the two National Security Councils, as well as regional and international issues, it said.

"Both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter-terrorism cooperation".

"The longstanding position of both sides on importance of their bilateral consultations and mutual support for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties was reiterated," the statement said, apparently referring to India's recent decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The discussions based on mutual trust and confidence showed identical or close positions on various issues characteristic of the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries, it said.

Doval also met Director of Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin to review the ongoing cooperation in the space field and the Gaganyaan programme.

Rogozin applauded the progress of the Chandrayaan programme and conveyed Russia's support and best wishes for the mission's success.

Both sides also discussed long term aspects of space cooperation, which is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral summit in Vladivostok.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram