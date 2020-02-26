‘Inshallah, There Will be Complete Peace Here’: NSA Ajit Doval as He Meets Locals in Riot-Hit Northeast Delhi
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Seelampur to take stock of the situation. He interacted with locals and assured them about ensuring peace in the area.
NSA Ajit Doval speaks to locals in a riot-hit area of northeast Delhi. (ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: The situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi "is under control", National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said after he held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Police and visited some of the affected areas on Wednesday afternoon.
Doval, promising to restore normalcy, told a student, "I give you my word, everything will be fine."
The woman, visibly shaken, told Doval that she had been unable to step out for classes and that the situation was "uncomfortable".
"My message is that everyone who loves their country also loves their society and their neighbour. Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each other's problems and not increase them," he said.
At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.
Doval, who has been tasked with checking the violence, held a meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) in Seelampur.
"People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this (spread violence) and people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work. We're here as per the orders of Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. "Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga (if Allah wills, there will be total peace here)."
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, newly appointed special CP SN Shrivastava, Special CP (Law and Order) Satisha Golcha and DCP of northeast Delhi Ved Prakash Arya were among those present in the meeting that lasted just over 30 minutes.
This was Doval's second visit to the office. He had visited the office and met senior officers on late night on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Doval went Jaffrabad and Maujpur to take stock of the situation. He interacted with locals and assured them about ensuring peace in the area.
"The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert," he told reporters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Here is How to Get Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 And More Free With Your Mobile Plan
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- Weather Reporter Accidentally Turns on Filters During Facebook Live and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Death Certificate Issued to Deceased Unnao Man Wishes Him a 'Bright Future' Ahead