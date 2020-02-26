‘Inshallah, There Will be Complete Peace Here’: NSA Ajit Doval as He Meets Locals in Riot-Hit Northeast Delhi

New Delhi: The situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi "is under control", National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said after he held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Police and visited some of the affected areas on Wednesday afternoon.

Doval, promising to restore normalcy, told a student, "I give you my word, everything will be fine."

The woman, visibly shaken, told Doval that she had been unable to step out for classes and that the situation was "uncomfortable".

"My message is that everyone who loves their country also loves their society and their neighbour. Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each other's problems and not increase them," he said.

At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

Doval, who has been tasked with checking the violence, held a meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) in Seelampur.

"People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this (spread violence) and people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work. We're here as per the orders of Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. "Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga (if Allah wills, there will be total peace here)."

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa, newly appointed special CP SN Shrivastava, Special CP (Law and Order) Satisha Golcha and DCP of northeast Delhi Ved Prakash Arya were among those present in the meeting that lasted just over 30 minutes.

This was Doval's second visit to the office. He had visited the office and met senior officers on late night on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Doval went Jaffrabad and Maujpur to take stock of the situation. He interacted with locals and assured them about ensuring peace in the area.

"The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert," he told reporters.

