NSA Doval Holds Talks With Dutch Counterpart Leeuwen, Discusses Bilateral, Global Issues

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday met his Dutch counterpart Geoffrey Van Leeuwen and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as global and recent geopolitical developments in their respective regions including the situation in Ukraine. The visit to India by Leeuwen, the Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, comes ahead of a trip to that country by President Ram Nath Kovind.

“NSA and his Dutch counterpart discussed recent geopolitical developments in their respective regions. Both of them underlined the importance for India and the Netherlands to remain engaged on these issues and intensify their contacts, including through policy dialogues on issues of mutual interest," according to an official source.

They also agreed to strengthen further the partnership between the two countries by expanding ongoing defense, security, and counter-terrorism cooperation. They agreed to stay in close touch.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two sides, President Kovind is paying a visit to the Netherlands from April 4-7 to commemorate this milestone.

During the visit to the Netherlands, President Kovind will hold discussions with the majesties and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, said Sanjay Verma, Secretary West in the MEA on Wednesday. President Kovind will attend the state banquet hosted by the majesties and Prime Minister Rutte will call on him. He will also meet the president of the senate and president of the house of representatives and address the Indian community, Verma said.

During the visit, the president will host a cultural performance on the Ramayana in the Netherlands which will be graced by King and Queen.

