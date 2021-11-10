NSAs Meet in Delhi: Nations Reiterate 'Strong Support for Peaceful, Secure and Stable Afghanistan'

Read more

Apart from central Asian nations (Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan), the summit witnessed the participation from Russia as well as Iran, the first time that countries not immediately bordering Afghanistan participated in the conference.

In his opening remarks, Doval said, “I welcome you all for the Delhi regional security dialogue on Afghanistan. I thank you for accepting India’s invitation. I’m particularly happy that we’re able to meet in person. I wish you a very pleasant and fruitful stay in India.”

Doval hoped that these deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help people of Afghanistan. “We are meeting today to discuss matters related to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan, but also for its neighbors and the region. This is the time for close consultation amongst us, greater cooperation and interaction and coordination among the regional countries. I’m confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security. I will now request you all to make your opening remarks,” he added.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met National Security Advisers of seven countries in Delhi.

The first two editions of the dialogue were held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third scheduled meeting in India had to be postponed in view if the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation took a 180-degree turn in Afghanistan in the interim with the Taliban sweeping to power as the US troops withdrew after a two-decade war and Afghan troops trained by them melted away.

China was invited to the dialogue but it has already communicated that it would be unable to attend it because of scheduling issues while Pakistan too decided to skip it.

Ahead of a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, Doval and his Uzbek counterpart Victor Makhmudov on Tuesday held that the new Afghan regime should first seek legitimacy within that country before looking for international recognition, official sources said. Doval held separate bilateral talks with Makhmudov and Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, the secretary of Tajikistan’s security council, with a broad focus on developments in Afghanistan including the looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country and the possible threat of terrorism from Afghan soil.

India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

(with inputs from PTI)

