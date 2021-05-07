NSA Slapped Against 21 for Black-marketing of Remdesivir, Oxygen in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against 21 people held for alleged black-marketing of medicines and illegalities in medical oxygen supply amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday. None engaged in such heinous acts will be spared, affirmed Chouhan.

As many as 20 persons have been charged for black-marketing vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir vials while another man has booked for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders. They were being dealt with stringent action, a communique from state Department of Publicity said.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said the 21 comprised of nine from Ujjain, eight from Indore, two from Jabalpur and one each from Gwalior and Satna.

Drug inspectors were also given necessary instructions in this regard and efforts were being made to ensure that essential drugs were not sold beyond the MRP.

Supply and distribution of Remdesivir vials was being monitored properly and institutional distribution ensured that patients got the vials in a hassle-free manner.

Besides, ten cases of black-marketing of Remdesivir have also been reported in Bhopal but NSA wasn’t slapped on the offenders yet. The police have arrested several persons in the state for overcharging while others were netted for selling fake injections too. These also include health workers in different cities who stole original vials and administered fake ones to patients.

Bus Services Suspended to 4 States Till May 15

The state government suspended bus services from MP to neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan till May 15 in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, said State Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput. Earlier, the services were suspended till May 7.

Covid-19 Continues Dwindling Spree

Indore on Friday reported 1,753 fresh cases of Covid-19 while state capital Bhopal recorded 1,576 new cases, slipping below 1,600 after several days. Indore too has slipped below 1,800 daily cases. 910 fresh cases were reported in Gwalior and 795 in Bhopal. The daily cases in the state dwindled to 11,708 and the positivity rate stood at 17.9%, lowest in last fortnight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here