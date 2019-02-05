English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
NSA Slapped Against 3 Accused of Cow Slaughter in Madhya Pradesh
The accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.
Picture for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: In possibly a first under the Congress rule, the National Security Act (NSA), a law used to detain suspects who threaten the country's security, was on Tuesday slapped against three persons accused of illegal cow slaughter in the sensitive Khandwa region of Madhya Pradesh.
The police had got information on Friday that a cow was slaughtered near Moghat in Khandwa.
“Police got information three days earlier that some people are involved in cow slaughter near Moghat. When police arrived, the accused ran away. But we found the cow carcass,” SP Siddharth Bahuguna said.
It is reported that the three accused escaped under the cover of darkness. The district administration gave its permission to the police to invoke NSA against the accused. The accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.
“After a detailed investigation, three persons named Raju, Shakil and Azam have been arrested. Of the three, one has a record of involvement in cow slaughter,” Bahuguna added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The police had got information on Friday that a cow was slaughtered near Moghat in Khandwa.
“Police got information three days earlier that some people are involved in cow slaughter near Moghat. When police arrived, the accused ran away. But we found the cow carcass,” SP Siddharth Bahuguna said.
It is reported that the three accused escaped under the cover of darkness. The district administration gave its permission to the police to invoke NSA against the accused. The accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.
“After a detailed investigation, three persons named Raju, Shakil and Azam have been arrested. Of the three, one has a record of involvement in cow slaughter,” Bahuguna added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results