NSA Slapped Against 3 Accused of Cow Slaughter in Madhya Pradesh

In possibly a first under the Congress rule, the National Security Act (NSA), a law used to detain suspects who threaten the country's security, was on Tuesday slapped against three persons accused of illegal cow slaughter in the sensitive Khandwa region of Madhya Pradesh.The police had got information on Friday that a cow was slaughtered near Moghat in Khandwa.“Police got information three days earlier that some people are involved in cow slaughter near Moghat. When police arrived, the accused ran away. But we found the cow carcass,” SP Siddharth Bahuguna said.It is reported that the three accused escaped under the cover of darkness. The district administration gave its permission to the police to invoke NSA against the accused. The accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act.“After a detailed investigation, three persons named Raju, Shakil and Azam have been arrested. Of the three, one has a record of involvement in cow slaughter,” Bahuguna added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.