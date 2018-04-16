English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NSCL Recruitment 2018: 258 Posts, Apply before 5th May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th May 2018, 5:00PM.
NSCL Recruitment 2018 to fill 258 vacancies for the posts of Management Trainee and Others has begun on the official website of National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL), New Delhi, - indiaseeds.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NSCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.indiaseeds.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment for filling up various posts on direct recruitment basis’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 4 - Login with your registration credentials and fill in the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and e-receipt
Step 7 - Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://eapplicationonline.com/NSCL2018/Pages/Index.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.525 including (processing fee)
SC/ST/PWD Category – Rs.25 (processing fee)
NSCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Management Trainee – 58
Senior Trainees – 78
Diploma Trainees – 12
Trainees – 89
Trainee Mate – 21
Eligibility Criteria:
MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (at Executive level):
Management Trainee (Materials Management) – The applicant must be BSC (Agriculture) with full time MBA (Materials Management/Supply Chain Management). Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Management Trainee (Asst.Co.Secy.) - The applicant must be Graduate with Associate Membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with desirable qualification of Professional Degree in Law. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Management Trainee (Production) – The applicant must BSC (Agriculture.) plus MBA (Agri. Business Management) OR M.Sc.(Agri.) with specialization in Agronomy/Seed Technology/Plant Breeding & Genetics/Agriculture Entomology/Plant Pathology.
Management Trainee (Marketing) - The applicant must BSC(Agriculture) plus MBA (Marketing/Agriculture Business Management) full time or Two years Full time PG Degree/Diploma in Marketing/Agri. Business Management. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Management Trainee (Agri.) Engineering – The applicant must be BE/B.Tech.(Agri. Engg.) from a recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Management Trainee (Civil) Engineering – The applicant must be BE/B.Tech. (Civil Engg.) from recognized University /Institute with minimum of 60% marks. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Management Trainee (HR) – The applicant must possess 2 years full time PG Degree / Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Labour Welfare / HR Management OR Two years full time MBA (HRM) from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Management Trainee (F&A) – The applicant must be Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants (ACA) or Associate member of Institute of Cost & Management Accountants (ACMA). Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
SENIOR TRAINEES/ DIPLOMA TRAINEES:
Sr. Trainee (Marketing) – The applicant must possess B.SC(Agriculture) plus MBA (Marketing/Agriculture Business Management) full time or 2 years Full time PG Degree/Diploma in Marketing/ Agriculture/ Business Management OR M.Sc. (Agri.) from a recognized University/Institutions with minimum 55% marks. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Sr. Trainee (HR) - The applicant must be MBA (HR) / 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Industrial Relations / Personnel Management / Labour Welfare / MSW with minimum 55% marks from a recognised University/Institution.Candidate should have knowledge of MSOffice.
Sr. Trainee (Accounts) – The applicant must be M.Com./MBA (Finance.) with minimum 55% marks from a recognised University/Institution. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Sr. Trainee (Agriculture) – The applicant must be MSC(Agriculture) with specialisation in Agronomy / Seed Tech. / Plant Breeding & Genetics / Agriculture Entomology / Plant Pathology.
Sr. Trainee (Quality Control) - The applicant must be MSC (Agriculture) with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University/Institution with specialization in Genetics/Plant Breeding/Seed Technology. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Sr. Trainee (Horticulture) – The applicant must be MSC (Horticulture)/ MSC (Agriculture) with specialization in Horticulture from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 55% marks. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Diploma Trainee:
Agriculture Engineering - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Agriculture Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a Govt. Polytechnic/Institution. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Civil Engineering - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a Govt. Polytechnic/Institution. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
TRAINEES:
Trainee (Agriculture.) - The applicant must be B.Sc (Agriculture) with minimum 60% marks from recognised University. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory.
Trainee (HR) - The applicant must be Graduate with minimum 60% marks from recognised University with knowledge of MSOffice and computer typing with speed of 40wpm in English. Knowledge of Hindi typing (35WPM) is desirable. In case a candidate does not possess Hindi typing at the time of selection, they have to pass the examination of Hindi typing during the course of training period.
Trainee (Accounts) - The applicant must be B.Com with minimum 60% marks from recognised University. Knowledge of MS-Office and computer application is mandatory.
Trainee (Store) - The applicant must be B.Sc (Agriculture) with minimum 60% marks from recognised University. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory
Trainee (Technician) – The applicant must be Electrician - ITI certificate in Electrician trade with minimum 60% marks and 1 year trade apprenticeship training in Electrician trade any industry and passed NAC Examination conducted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).
Trainee (Store) Engineering- The applicant must be Graduate with ITI in Fitter / Electrician / Auto Electrician / Welder / Diesel Mechanic / Tractor Mechanic / Machineman Trade with minimum 60% marks from recognised University/Institute. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory
Trainee (Data Entry Operator) - The applicant must be BCA/ B.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) OR 3 years Diploma in Engg. in (Computer Application / Computer Science /IT / Electronics) OR Graduate with 1 year Diploma in Computer Applications from a recognised University.
TRAINEE MATE:
Trainee Mate (Agriculture) – The applicant must be Intermediate in Agriculture/Class 12th passed in Science with Biology as one of the subjects with sound physique.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement before applying:
http://www.indiaseeds.com/career/2018/NSC-Apr18.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 25 years as on date of closing of Application. Age relaxation rules apply as per Government Rules & Guidelines.
Pay Scale:
Management Trainee– Rs.41,360 per month
Senior Trainees- Rs. 22,748 per month
Diploma Trainees – Rs. 22,748 per month
Trainees– Rs. 17,578 per month
Trainee Mate- Rs. 17,061 per month
Selection Process:
Candidates will be elected on the basis of Written Examination. Candidates will be called for an Interview on the basis of marks in written examination.
Important Dates:
Online application start date – 14th April 2018
Last date for online application – 5th May 2018, 5:00PM
Written examination – 27th May 2018 in 2 shifts i.e Morning and Afternoon
