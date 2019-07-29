NSCN-IM Insurgents Nabbed in Tinsukia District, Role in Killing of Arunachal MLA Investigated
Police have not ruled out the involvement of arrested cadres in the killing of Arunachal legislator and 10 others in the state’s Tirap district on May 21, 2019. Members of NSCN-IM are suspected to have killed MLA Tirong Aboh and the others at Bogapani, about 20 km from Tirap district headquarters Khonsa.
Guwahati: Security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia district have apprehended two National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction militants in a month’s time. On Saturday evening, a self-styled corporal of NSCN-IM, Thangmeiso Kashak alias Wangling Konkang was arrested in a joint operation by Assam police and security forces. Kashak (27) hails from Ukhrul district in Manipur.
“On the evening of July 27, Tinsukia district police with the help of Lekhapani based army units launched an operation based on specific intelligence inputs. Next morning, we captured the NSCN-IM cadre from an area close to Namdang tea estate under Margherita. Investigation is on, and we will take action in accordance with law,” said Tinsukia SP Siladitya Chetia.
A factory made (Made in Italy) .32 pistol, one magazine, 5 rounds live ammunition, cash amounting to Rs 25,000, a Nokia cell phone, a Hero Glamour bike with a driving licence and an Aadhar card has been seized from the possession of the rebel.
“Interrogation is on and this angle will also be investigated,” said SP Chetia.
In another joint operation launched by Tinsukia police and Indian Army on July 6, self-styled Corporal of NSCN-IM, Lowang Sapong was apprehended near Makum. Losang hails from Namtok in Arunachal Pradesh.
