NSCN-IM Operative, Four Others Nabbed by Assam Police with 15 Lakh Cash
Last year, three government officials were arrested by the NIA in connection with illegal collection of money from other government officials on behalf of the NSCN (K).
Khemphai Wangsu, arrested from Dibrugarh in eastern Assam on Saturday.
Guwahati: An NSCN-IM operative, identified as Khemphai Wangsu, was nabbed by police in Dibrugarh in eastern Assam on Saturday for indulging in terror funding activities.
Wangsu, who worked as a tax collector for NSCN-IM, was held along with another cadre, Md Kazimuddin, who worked as a driver.
Speaking to News18, Dhruba Bora, additional superintendent of police, said, “We had information that an NSCN-IM cadre was indulging in terror funding activities in the Dibrugarh town. We launched an operation and nabbed Kazimuddin from a Bolero vehicle (AS/04-G-4803). Following his confession, we managed to arrest an NSCN-IM cadre who admitted that he was involved in collecting extortion money. Following his lead, we nabbed four more persons from Arunachal Pradesh with Rs 15 lakh cash. The amount, we suspect, was extortion money which was to be handed over to Khemphai Wangsu.”
“Three engineers of the rural works department (RWD), identified as Wangpan Wangsu, Likha Oma, Lostrang and a Lower Division Clark Tensin Norbu were detained for interrogation. The NSCN-IM operative had reportedly come from Dimapur (Nagaland) a few days back and was staying at a city hotel,’’ Bora said.
Khemphai Wangsu hails from Nausa village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.
A top NIA official said that the government officials were arrested for allegedly collecting and paying huge amount of cash to militant outfits such as NSCN (K), NSCN (R) and other such organisations between 2012 and 2016. The facts about their involvement were revealed during the scrutiny of official documents of 13 government offices in Nagaland.
The officers were arrested in an NIA case number RC-01/2016 registered at its Guwahati branch office under Section 384 of the Indian Panel Code and Sections 10, 13, 17 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
