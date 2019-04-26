NSCN (IM) Vows to Defeat ISIS in Case They Choose to ‘Attack’ Nagaland

North East rebel group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has said that it is ready to protect its people if Islamic State (IS) attacks in Nagaland. After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, the group has sounded an alert on its’ arms wing ‘Naga Army’ and their intelligence.Speaking to News18, V Horam, the executive member of the Steering Committee of NSCN(IM), said, ‘‘Our Naga Army is ready to defeat the ISIS. A strict order has been issued and our intelligence wing is active.’’‘‘If outside forces want to disturb peace, we won’t sit quietly. We will defeat such forces. That’s why we have alerted our Naga Army,’’ Horam added.The attackers in Sri Lanka targeted churches on Easter Sunday.Nagaland's population is 1.978 million, out of which 88 per cent are Christians. The census of 2011 recorded the state's Christian population at 1,739,651, making it one of the three Christian-majority states in India along with Meghalaya and Mizoram. Huge churches can be found in Wokha, Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung districts in the state.On April 22, Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy directed the Director General of Police to review the preparedness in case a similar incident happens in the hill state. In a letter to DGP, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) and Joint Director, SIB, the chief secretary wrote, "The bomb blasts that took place in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, needs to be examined in the right perspective as the possibility of such incidents occurring even in Nagaland can’t be ruled out. Director General ofPolice, Nagaland may, therefore, have a thorough review of the States preparedness on preventing similar incidents in Nagaland".Meanwhile, the Christ Council of Nagalim (CNC) will show their solidarity to the Sri Lankan victims on April 21. CNC has announced that all its churches shall have a special prayer in the first hour of Sunday Worship Service on April 28.