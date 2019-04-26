Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NSCN (IM) Vows to Defeat ISIS in Case They Choose to ‘Attack’ Nagaland

Nagaland's population is 1.978 million, out of which 88% are Christians.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:April 26, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NSCN (IM) Vows to Defeat ISIS in Case They Choose to ‘Attack’ Nagaland
Representative image.
Loading...
Guwahati: North East rebel group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has said that it is ready to protect its people if Islamic State (IS) attacks in Nagaland. After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, the group has sounded an alert on its’ arms wing ‘Naga Army’ and their intelligence.

Speaking to News18, V Horam, the executive member of the Steering Committee of NSCN(IM), said, ‘‘Our Naga Army is ready to defeat the ISIS. A strict order has been issued and our intelligence wing is active.’’

‘‘If outside forces want to disturb peace, we won’t sit quietly. We will defeat such forces. That’s why we have alerted our Naga Army,’’ Horam added.

The attackers in Sri Lanka targeted churches on Easter Sunday.

Nagaland's population is 1.978 million, out of which 88 per cent are Christians. The census of 2011 recorded the state's Christian population at 1,739,651, making it one of the three Christian-majority states in India along with Meghalaya and Mizoram. Huge churches can be found in Wokha, Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung districts in the state.

On April 22, Nagaland chief secretary Temjen Toy directed the Director General of Police to review the preparedness in case a similar incident happens in the hill state. In a letter to DGP, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) and Joint Director, SIB, the chief secretary wrote, "The bomb blasts that took place in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, needs to be examined in the right perspective as the possibility of such incidents occurring even in Nagaland can’t be ruled out. Director General of
Police, Nagaland may, therefore, have a thorough review of the States preparedness on preventing similar incidents in Nagaland".

Meanwhile, the Christ Council of Nagalim (CNC) will show their solidarity to the Sri Lankan victims on April 21. CNC has announced that all its churches shall have a special prayer in the first hour of Sunday Worship Service on April 28.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram