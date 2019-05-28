English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NSCN (K) Accuses Myanmar Army of Violating Cease-fire Agreement
Lamkang accused the Myanmar army of creating a ‘war-like situation in the Naga areas’ by deploying massive military forces with heavy artillery causing havoc and uneasiness among the Nagas.
Representative image.
Guwahati: The Yung Aung lead Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) has made a clarification over what was described as ‘confusions and doubts’ created by the ongoing joint military operation by Indian and Myanmar Army against the group.
The ministry of publicity (MIP) in-charge Joseph Lamkang has accused the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) under northern command and comprising of eight battalions of complete violation of ceasefire rules by forcibly intruding into NSCN(K) council headquarters at Taga on January 29.
However, Joseph Lamkang said the Naga army of the group maintained restraint and vacated the headquarters. "In the midst of the confusion created, some senior party members (including cease fire delegation team) and Naga army cadres were arrested by the Myanmar military under false charges and were being confined at Khamti prison till date", Lamkang said.
Lamkang accused the Myanmar army of creating a ‘war-like situation in the Naga areas’ by deploying massive military forces with heavy artillery causing havoc and uneasiness among the Nagas.
"The complexity of the cease fire arose after the Myanmar government began adopting hostile attitude towards Nagas when the Myanmar government accused NSCN of making baseless allegation and enforced its National Ceasefire Agreement(NCA) on Nagas", Lamkang added.
Despite such heavy threat and intimidations, Lamkang said the NSCN(K) refused to sign on the NCA as it was “completely alien to the Nagas” as it had nothing to do with the Naga struggle for independence.
Taking advantage of the situation, the insurgent group said the Government of India resorted to all kinds of “ill-tactics to sabotage the struggle” by masterminding the ongoing joint operation and extending all possible logistics and material support to the Tatmadaw.
NSCN(K) accused both countries of adopting similar policy to divide Nagas based on artificial boundaries to completely assimilate the Nagas politically, economically and culturally into the Myanmarese mainstream forever.
According to NSCN(K), the ceasefire ground rules included cessation of all hostilities, ceasefire office at the designated camp in Khamti town, providing information on troop movements within each other’s jurisdiction, free passage for NSCN(K) members without arms and uniform within Myanmar and that both Myanmar government and NSCN(K) would cooperate and work together to promote peace and development in Naga areas.
