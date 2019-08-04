NSCN(R) Cadre Apprehended by Army, Assam Police in Tinsukia

Guwahati: A senior insurgent of militant outfit NSCN(R) was apprehended from 9 Mile are in Jagun of Tinsukia district during a joint operation conducted by Army and Assam Police, a Defence release here said on Sunday.

Based on specific input regarding presence of the NSCN(R) insurgent in the area, the joint operation was conducted on Friday when the militant, identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Daniel Sankey, was apprehended, the release said.

One pistol with magazine and five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from him, it said, adding he was handed over to the police for investigation.

