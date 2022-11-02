'​NSE Scam Call Interception Processed through Chitra Ramkrishna': ED Objects to Bail Plea

The proposal for call interception and monitoring was processed through former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Delhi High Court (HC).

The submission was made in Ramkrishna’s bail application in the money laundering case involving illegal phone tapping and snooping of the NSE employees. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna cheated NSE and its employees between 2009 and 2017.

In the affidavit, the ED has alleged that iSEC Services Pvt Ltd was engaged in the illegal interception of phone calls of NSE employees for which it was paid huge sums of money.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain appearing for the Enforcement Directorate submitted before a bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh that several employees of NSE have corroborated that Ramkrishna used to identify numbers and the same has also been accepted by her.

Hossain further argued that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act allows the court to grant bail to the accused only in certain cases which include women, but the same is not a thumb rule.

Earlier, senior advocate Rebecca John appearing for Ramkrishna had submitted that the current Managing Director is on bail on the grounds that his wife has stage III cancer, whereas, Ramkrishna has been in jail for the past three months in this case.

John, for Ramkrishna, had argued before the bench, “As far as I’m (Ramkrishna) concerned, the scheduled offense is 420… and 72, even at this stage, for these offenses one need not have a locus standi. The person reporting the matter under 420 should be the one aggrieved by the offence”.

“After going through all the contracts and agreements for the installation of the Monitoring System, to say that NSE was induced would be a complete fallacy in the facts and circumstances of this case,” John had contented.

On July 14, the ED arrested Ramkrishna who had previously been arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged NSE co-location scam.

