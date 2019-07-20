NSG Commando Booked for Molesting 11-year-old Girl in Gurugram
On July 15, Kumar allegedly stopped the girl when she was returning home and took her to an isolated place where he molested her.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Gurugram: A case has been registered against a National Security Guard (NSG) commando for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in the force's Manesar campus, an official said on Friday.
An FIR under the POCSO act has been registered against the commando — Parminder Kumar.
On July 15, Kumar allegedly stopped the girl when she was returning home and took her to an isolated place where he molested her.
"The victim lives with her mother in the residential complex inside the NSG campus. Her mother is a teacher in the NSG school," said Meena, Station House Office (SHO) of women police station, Manesar.
The victim had narrated the ordeal to her mother who immediately informed Group Commander Naresh Kumar Sharma about the incident.
In an internal inquiry conducted by Sharma, the commando was found guilty on the basis of the CCTV footage following which he took the matter to the police.
The investigating officer said they are in the process of gathering evidence against Kumar before arresting him.
The victim's statement has been recorded.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries | Episode 3- Discover Tamannaah’s Love For Bling And Everything In Between
- He Gives Me So Much Respect, Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed, Says Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh
- MH370 Disappearance: Mysterious 90 Kg Load Added to Cargo List After Takeoff