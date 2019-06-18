Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NSOU Admit Card 2019 Released at wbnsou.ac.in, Click Here for Direct Link

An online window hosted on the University’s homepage allowing NSOU Admit Card 2019 is also active now.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NSOU Admit Card 2019 Released at wbnsou.ac.in, Click Here for Direct Link
Representative image.
Loading...

NSOU Admit Card 2019: The Netaji Subhas Open University (NSOU) located in West Bengal has released Admit Card 2019 for December-July term examination. The NSOU Admit Card 2019 was published and can be downloaded from the University’s official website wbnsou.ac.in. A notification alert running on side bar mentions that the NSOU Admit Card 2019 can be accessed till August 24 till 4 pm. An online window hosted on the University’s homepage allowing NSOU Admit Card 2019 is also active now here.

Steps to download NSOU Admit Card 2019

Candidates can take a printout of NSOU Admit Card 2019 for their respective courses from the live URL hosted by the Netaji Subhas Open University. Steps for downloading the document are given below-

Step 1- Visit NSOU’s official website nsoucebdp.com or click the direct link and enter the required exam credential for downloading the hall ticket.

Step 2- Search for download NSOU 2019 BPD Term Admit Card link and click on it.

Step 3- Enter your enrolment number and submit the details.

Step 4- The NSOU Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen in PDF file.

Step 5- Take a printout for future reference.

Reportedly, the NSOU Admit Card 2019 can also be collected from the respective study centers. In addition to this, in case a student misplaces a hall ticket he/she can get it reissued from the Netaji Subhas Open University in the prescribed format. The duplicate NSOU Admit Card 2019 will be accepted allowing candidates to sit in their term examination.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram