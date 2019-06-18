NSOU Admit Card 2019 Released at wbnsou.ac.in, Click Here for Direct Link

NSOU Admit Card 2019: The Netaji Subhas Open University (NSOU) located in West Bengal has released Admit Card 2019 for December-July term examination. The NSOU Admit Card 2019 was published and can be downloaded from the University’s official website wbnsou.ac.in. A notification alert running on side bar mentions that the NSOU Admit Card 2019 can be accessed till August 24 till 4 pm. An online window hosted on the University’s homepage allowing NSOU Admit Card 2019 is also active now here.

Steps to download NSOU Admit Card 2019

Candidates can take a printout of NSOU Admit Card 2019 for their respective courses from the live URL hosted by the Netaji Subhas Open University. Steps for downloading the document are given below-

Step 1- Visit NSOU’s official website nsoucebdp.com or click the direct link and enter the required exam credential for downloading the hall ticket.

Step 2- Search for download NSOU 2019 BPD Term Admit Card link and click on it.

Step 3- Enter your enrolment number and submit the details.

Step 4- The NSOU Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen in PDF file.

Step 5- Take a printout for future reference.

Reportedly, the NSOU Admit Card 2019 can also be collected from the respective study centers. In addition to this, in case a student misplaces a hall ticket he/she can get it reissued from the Netaji Subhas Open University in the prescribed format. The duplicate NSOU Admit Card 2019 will be accepted allowing candidates to sit in their term examination.