NSS Rejects CPI(M)'s Offer for Talks Over Sabarimala Issue

A bid by CPI(M) to reach out to Kerala's forward Nair community over the Sabarimala women's entry issue, failed on Thursday with the leadership of Nair Service Society (NSS), rejecting its offer for talks.NSS, which is on a warpath with the LDF government over the issue, said there had been no favourable response from the ruling CPI(M) and the party-led government when it had made pleas seeking to protect the centuries' old traditions of the Ayyappa shrine.NSS, the outfit representing the Nair community, is a party to a case in the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict permitting entry of women of all age groups into Sabariamala temple.The Society said it would not like to have a meeting or discussion with the leadership of CPI(M) or its government and no one had been authorised to hold such discussions.NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said he had earlier spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan many times over phone raising the demand that the traditions and faith of the Lord Ayyappa temple should be protected but there were no favourable response from both the leaders.After that failed move, the NSS did not make any efforts to meet (the leadership of the CPI(M) and the government) or discuss the matter with them, Nair said in a release here.He said there would not be any change in NSS's stand over the Sabarimala issue.The NSS, which has been firmly opposing the entry of women in the menstrual age group into the Lord Ayyappa temple, made its stand clear over the issue, a day after CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in Kollam that the party and the government leadership were always ready to hold discussions with the Society's leadership.Balakrishnan had claimed that the CPI(M) enjoys good relations with the NSS leadership and there was no problem in meeting its leaders to discuss the issue.The NSS, which had joined as a party to the case in the apex court in the very beginning of the case, had alleged that the state government was showing unnecessary hurry in implementing the court order.The NSS had also urged the government to take steps to resolve the issue amicably.