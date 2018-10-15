English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NSS Teens Cadets Drown in Bengaluru Lake While Taking Selfie
The boys were among 50 students from Siddaganga Pre-University College in Tumakuru district who had come to Dobbespet to take part in the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp for service.
File photo of a man taking selfie. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: The craze for selfie claimed the lives of three teenage students as they drowned in Nijagalkere lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.
Three students, in the age group of 16-17, went to the Siddheshwara shrine. They later went to see the nearby lake there and could not resist the temptation to click a selfie.
Suddenly, one of them slipped and started drowning as he was posing for the shot. The other two jumped in to save him and they too drowned, police said. The bodies have been recovered.
