NSS Teens Cadets Drown in Bengaluru Lake While Taking Selfie

The boys were among 50 students from Siddaganga Pre-University College in Tumakuru district who had come to Dobbespet to take part in the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp for service.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2018, 8:36 PM IST
NSS Teens Cadets Drown in Bengaluru Lake While Taking Selfie
File photo of a man taking selfie. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: The craze for selfie claimed the lives of three teenage students as they drowned in Nijagalkere lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

The boys were among 50 students from Siddaganga Pre-University College in Tumakuru district who had come to Dobbespet to take part in the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp for service.

Three students, in the age group of 16-17, went to the Siddheshwara shrine. They later went to see the nearby lake there and could not resist the temptation to click a selfie.

Suddenly, one of them slipped and started drowning as he was posing for the shot. The other two jumped in to save him and they too drowned, police said. The bodies have been recovered.
