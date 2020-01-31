NSUI Goa Chief Files Complaint Against School for Involving Kids in Pro-CAA Rally

Panaji, Goa: The National Student's Union of India (NSUI) on Friday filed a complaint with the director general of police (DGP) against a school in Porvorim for allegedly brainwashing students and making them participate in a pro-CAA march.

The action has come hours after the police registered a criminal case against a wing of Goa Church and an NGO for allegedly making children take part in a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

NSUI Goa chief Ahraz Mulla filed a complaint with the DGP alleging that Porvorim-based school Vidya Prabhodini had brainwashed students and made them participate in a pro-CAA rally at Porvorim on December 18 last year.

In its complaint, the NSUI said the management of Vidya Prabhodini has been brainwashing young students and had reportedly asked them to participate in a rally supporting CAA and National Register of Citizens.

The management exposed children to political ideology and aggressive language, and also exposed them to psychological abuse and an unsafe environment, the NSUI alleged.

"There have been complaints that students from the institution are forced to be part of such rallies, failing which strict action is taken by the management against students who oppose NRC and CAA," the complaint states.

The NSUI has requested the DGP to file an FIR against the school management for psychological abuse and also keep a close watch on the management's activities.

The NSUI further said brainwashing students could lead to incidents like the shooting near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, where a man opened fire at anti-CAA protesters on Thursday.

"To avoid such incidents in Goa, I request your kind authority to investigate the matter with seriousness and not allow such activities by any institution in future," the NSUI added.

The Goa police's women and child protection unit on Thursday registered a case against Goa Church's Council for Social Justice and Peace and National Human Rights.

