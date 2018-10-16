English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NSUI President Fairoz Khan Quits After #MeToo Charges, Rahul Gandhi Accepts Resignation
The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against Fairoz Khan.
New Delhi: NSUI national president Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said on Tuesday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation, the sources told PTI.
Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday.
The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.
The Congress worker from Chhattisgarh also lodged a complaint against him in the Parliament Street police station, saying that she feared for her life.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
