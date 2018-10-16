GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NSUI President Fairoz Khan Quits After #MeToo Charges, Rahul Gandhi Accepts Resignation

The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against Fairoz Khan.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2018, 6:23 PM IST
New Delhi: NSUI national president Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said on Tuesday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation, the sources told PTI.

Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday.

The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.



The Congress worker from Chhattisgarh also lodged a complaint against him in the Parliament Street police station, saying that she feared for her life.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
