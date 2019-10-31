NSUI to Fight Hate Speech, Launches Twitter Handle to Report Instances

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has decided to 'fight against hate speech in public discourse' on Tuesday. The Student Union group further stated that they will be collaborating with other online to hunt for those who spread hate speeches and file FIR against them.

The NSUI has created a Twitter account and formed an email address to help people report of such incidence. All India Congress Committee Joint Secretary and national in-charge (NSUI) Ruchi Gupta took to Twitter site to announce the news.

“NSUI will take up the fight against hate speech in our polity and public discourse. We will in collaboration with others online identify propagators of hate speech and file FIRs against them across the country,” she tweeted.

Our handle to tag instances of hate speech is @FightAgnstHate and email add is FightAgnstHate@gmail.com. To volunteer, please email us. There are 3 main areas for volunteering: first, monitor social media & news reports for hate speech; second, draft complaint; third, file FIR — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) October 29, 2019

She further added that people should use Twitter handle @FightAgnstHate and email address FightAgnstHate@gmail.com to alert them to instances of hate speeches across the country.

NSUI has also invited volunteer from across the nation to take part in their fight against hate speech. The NSUI has set three parameters for volunteering. The parameters are: first, monitor social media & news reports for hate speech; second, draft complaint; third, file FIR.

In order to volunteer one need to drop an email to the fight hate speech email address created by the Student Union.

