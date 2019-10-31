Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NSUI to Fight Hate Speech, Launches Twitter Handle to Report Instances

All India Congress Committee Joint Secretary and national in-charge (NSUI) Ruchi Gupta took to Twitter site to announce the news.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NSUI to Fight Hate Speech, Launches Twitter Handle to Report Instances
Image for Representation (Reuters)

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has decided to 'fight against hate speech in public discourse' on Tuesday. The Student Union group further stated that they will be collaborating with other online to hunt for those who spread hate speeches and file FIR against them.

The NSUI has created a Twitter account and formed an email address to help people report of such incidence. All India Congress Committee Joint Secretary and national in-charge (NSUI) Ruchi Gupta took to Twitter site to announce the news.

“NSUI will take up the fight against hate speech in our polity and public discourse. We will in collaboration with others online identify propagators of hate speech and file FIRs against them across the country,” she tweeted.

She further added that people should use Twitter handle @FightAgnstHate and email address FightAgnstHate@gmail.com to alert them to instances of hate speeches across the country.

NSUI has also invited volunteer from across the nation to take part in their fight against hate speech. The NSUI has set three parameters for volunteering. The parameters are: first, monitor social media & news reports for hate speech; second, draft complaint; third, file FIR.

In order to volunteer one need to drop an email to the fight hate speech email address created by the Student Union.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram