NTA Announced AIAPGET 2020 Admit Card on Official Website, Exam to be Conducted on September 28

All India AYUSH Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website https://ntaaiapget.nic.in/. Students will be able to download their admit cards by using their application number and date of birth. The AIAPGET 2020 will be conducted on September 28.

It is mandatory to bring the AIAPGET admit card to the exam centre. The admit card will contain important details like candidate’s roll number, exam centre, time and duration of the exam.

AIAPGET Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: In the current event section, click on download admit card link

Step 3: Now, enter the application number, date of birth and security PIN

Step 5: The AIAPGET admit card 2020 will now be visible on the screen

Step 6: One should then download the admit card and take a print out

Click on the direct link to download AIAPGET admit card 2020

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates must ensure that all the details are correctly mentioned. In case of any discrepancies or difficulty in downloading the admit card, students are advised to immediately inform the exam officials on following numbers 8287471852, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at aiapget@nta.ac.in. Students must go through the official notification released by the NTA. The link for official notification is provided here

NTA will conduct AIAPGET in Computer-Based Training mode to offer admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy for all AYUSH colleges and universities across the country.

AIAPGET 2020 will have 120 multiple-choice questions. The exam duration will be two hours from 10 am to 12 pm. NTA will conduct the exam in English, Hindi, Urdu and Tamil for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy courses. For more details, aspirants are advised to visit the official website.