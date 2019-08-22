NTA Announces JEE Main January and April 2020 @nta.ac.in, Check Registration and Other Details Here

NTA JEE (Main) January and April 2020 | The National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, has released a detailed notification on its official website to announce the dates and exam schedule for various exams for the year 2019 and 2020. The NTA, in its detailed notification, has announced the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) January 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination (Main) April 2020. The notice with NTA JEE (Main) Exam 2020 Schedule was released on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the details given, the JEE Main Exam January 2020 and JEE Main Exam April 2020 will be computer-based tests. While NTA JEE Main January 2020 Examination will be held between January 6 and January 11, 2020, the NTA JEE Main April 2020 Examination is scheduled to be held from April 3, 2020 to April 9, 2020.

The JEE Main January 2020 Registration Process will begin from September 2, 2019 and will go on till September 30. 2019, whereas the registration dates for JEE Main April 2020 are between February 7 and March 7, 2020. Once the registration process begins, the candidates can register for JEE (Main) 2020 Exam on the official website jeemain.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2020 will provide admission to various NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. The JEE Main January 2020 Admit Card will be available for download December 6 onwards, whereas the JEE Main Result January 2020 will be released on January 31, 2020.

On the other hand, the JEE Main April 2020 Admit Card will be available for download March 16 onwards, whereas the JEE Main Result April 2020 will be released on April 30, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.