NTA ARPIT 2020 Result Likely to be Announced Today at ntaarpit.nic.in

The NTA ARPIT 2020 Result is expected to be announced today on the official website of the National Testing Agency at ntaarpit.nic.in. The NTA conducted the ARPIT examination on February 16 in two sessions – from 9:30am to 12:30pm and from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development launched online Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) in 2018, in order to make National Resource Centres (NRCs) prepare online training material with a focus on latest developments in the discipline. The MHRD identified 75 discipline-specific NRCs in the first phase.

ARPIT is a unique initiative for the online professional development of 15 lakh higher education faculty and the ministry is carrying out this using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. The MHRD in the inaugural year planned to cater to around 13 lakh faculty of the total 15 lakh faculty in higher education.

ARPIT focuses on new and emerging trends, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum in various disciplines. The courses under ARPIT cover a wide range of topics like Indian culture & Heritage Studies, Pedagogical Innovations & Research Methodology, Latest Trends in Pedagogy and Assessment, Personal-Emotional Development and Counselling, among others.

How to check NTA ARPIT 2020 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website at ntaarpit.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link for ARPIT Result.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be required to enter your details like roll number.

Step 4: Then, your NTA ARPIT Result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result and don’t forget to take the printout.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.