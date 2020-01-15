Take the pledge to vote

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result Declared Today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Click Here to Know More

Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, can check their score with the help of registration number and date of birth on official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

January 15, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result Declared Today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Click Here to Know More
The National Testing Agency released NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2019 on Tuesday, January 14. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research UGC NET 2019 result will be published by the National Testing Agency on its official website . Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, can check their score with the help of registration number and date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: Steps to check score

Step 1: Go to official exam portal

Step 2: Click on CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result'

Step 3: Enter log in credentials - registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result and keep a printout for future reference

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting CSIR-UGC NET in CBT mode to NTA. CSIR-UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship/Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Online applications for JRF/NET are invited twice a year on all India basis through Press Notification of CSIR-UGC NET for JRF and LS/AP.

