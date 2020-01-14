NTA CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result Expected Today at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Click Here to Know More
Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, can check their score with the help of registration number and date of birth once the results are released.
Image for representation.
The National Testing Agency is expected to release NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2019 on Tuesday, January 14. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research UGC NET 2019 result will be published by the National Testing Agency on its official website . Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, can check their score with the help of registration number and date of birth once the results are released.
CSIR UGC NET 2019: Steps to check score
Step 1: Go to official exam portal
Step 2: Click on CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result'
Step 3: Enter log in credentials - registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download CSIR UGC NET 2019 Result and keep a printout for future reference
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting CSIR-UGC NET in CBT mode to NTA. CSIR-UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship/Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Online applications for JRF/NET are invited twice a year on all India basis through Press Notification of CSIR-UGC NET for JRF and LS/AP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Satya Nadella is Already Using The Surface Duo Foldable Phone, And it is Just Darn Slick
- Chhapaak's IMDB Rating Falls After Users Leave 1-Stars Blaming Deepika's JNU Visit
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Salman Khan's Next Film After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Is Titled...