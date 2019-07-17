NTA ICAR 2019: AIEEA UG, PG Result Expected Today at ntaicar.nic.in; Steps to Check
The ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be released by National Testing Agency on its official website at ntaicar.nic.in.
Image for representation.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce ICAR AIEEA UG result 2019 for the entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture universities on Wedensday (July 17, 2019). The ICAR AIEEA Result 2019, ICAR AICCE Entrance Examination Result 2019 will be released by National Testing Agency on its official website at ntaicar.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted ICAR 2019 AIEAA entrance examination on July 1. The ICAR 2019 AIEAA entrance examination was conducted in 796 centers across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2019 was released on July 9.
ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2019: Steps to download
Candidates are advised to follow the below-given steps to check ICAR AIEEA UG result 2019, ICAR AIEEA PG result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA ICAR i.e. ntaicar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2019
Step 3: A window will come up
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 4: Your ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future need.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in AUs, and award of scholarships and fellowships to the NTA from 2019 onwards. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
