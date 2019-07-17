Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

NTA ICAR 2019: AIEEA UG, PG Result Expected Today at ntaicar.nic.in; Steps to Check

The ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be released by National Testing Agency on its official website at ntaicar.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NTA ICAR 2019: AIEEA UG, PG Result Expected Today at ntaicar.nic.in; Steps to Check
Image for representation.
Loading...

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce ICAR AIEEA UG result 2019 for the entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture universities on Wedensday (July 17, 2019). The ICAR AIEEA Result 2019, ICAR AICCE Entrance Examination Result 2019 will be released by National Testing Agency on its official website at ntaicar.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted ICAR 2019 AIEAA entrance examination on July 1. The ICAR 2019 AIEAA entrance examination was conducted in 796 centers across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2019 was released on July 9.

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2019: Steps to download

Candidates are advised to follow the below-given steps to check ICAR AIEEA UG result 2019, ICAR AIEEA PG result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA ICAR i.e. ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2019

Step 3: A window will come up

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 4: Your ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future need.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in AUs, and award of scholarships and fellowships to the NTA from 2019 onwards. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram