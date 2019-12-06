NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Expected Today at nta.ac.in
Candidates who had apply for JEE Main 2020 January examination are advised to visit NTA's official websites at nta.ac.in.
Representative image.
The National Testing Agency is expected to release JEE Main 2020 Admit Card on December 6. The NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2020 will be published by National Testing Agency on its official website nta.ac.in. The JEE Main 2020 examination will be conducted from January 6 to 11. Candidates who had apply for JEE Main 2020 January examination are advised to visit NTA's official websites at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in once the admit card is released. The NTA Joint Entrance Examination (Main) result 2019 will be announced on April 30.
JEE Main 2020: How to Download admit card
Step 1: Log on to the official website nta.ac.in
Step 2: Look For JEE Main 2020 Admit Card in the News and Events section
Step 3: Click on NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card and a new window will open
Step 4: Enter registration number, password and other credentials
Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and keep a printout for future use.
Candidates should cross-check all the details mentioned on their admit cards.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI) has established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization under Society Registration Act 1860 for conducting efficient, transparent and international standards tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admissions to premier higher education institutions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emma Stone, Boyfriend Dave McCarry are Engaged
- ‘Why Traffic Jams?’: Twitter Comes to a Halt after BJP MP Denies Automobile Slowdown
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Undergoing Treatment
- Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared