NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Expected Today at nta.ac.in

Candidates who had apply for JEE Main 2020 January examination are advised to visit NTA's official websites at nta.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 6, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Expected Today at nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency is expected to release JEE Main 2020 Admit Card on December 6. The NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2020 will be published by National Testing Agency on its official website nta.ac.in. The JEE Main 2020 examination will be conducted from January 6 to 11. Candidates who had apply for JEE Main 2020 January examination are advised to visit NTA's official websites at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in once the admit card is released. The NTA Joint Entrance Examination (Main) result 2019 will be announced on April 30.

JEE Main 2020: How to Download admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website nta.ac.in

Step 2: Look For JEE Main 2020 Admit Card in the News and Events section

Step 3: Click on NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card and a new window will open

Step 4: Enter registration number, password and other credentials

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a printout for future use.

Candidates should cross-check all the details mentioned on their admit cards.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI) has established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization under Society Registration Act 1860 for conducting efficient, transparent and international standards tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admissions to premier higher education institutions.

