NTA JEE Main 2020: Application Process to End Today at nta.ac.in; Direct Link

NTA JEE Main 2020 | Monday (September 30) is the last date to apply for NTA JEE Main 202 examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had activated the registration link for JEE Main 2020 examination on September 3. Earlier, the NTA JEE Main 2020 result was supposed to start on September 2. The JEE Main 2020 January examination application process link is active on NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in/Home.

The JEE Main 2020 examination will be conducted from January 6 to 11. Candidates who are interested to apply for the same are asked to visit NTA's official websites at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in. The NTA Joint Entrance Examination (Main) result 2019 will be announced on April 30.

Candidates should read the following details before applying for JEE Main 2020.

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have scored at least 75 percent in class 12 board exams can apply for JEE Main. For SC and ST candidates, the required percentage is 65 percent.

JEE Main 2020: Know how to register

Step 1: Visit the official website at nta.ac.in/Home

Step 2: Look For JEE Main 2020 registration

Step 3: Click on NTA JEE Main 2020 Registration and a new window will open

Step 4: Enter all required details and upload the documents

Step 5: Crosscheck all the information and click on submit

Step 6: Note down the registration number and password carefully for future use

