NTA JEE Main 2020: Registration to Begin from Tomorrow at nta.ac.in; Details Here

NTA JEE Main 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the registration date for JEE Main 2020 examination. Earlier, NTA JEE main exam registrations were supposed to begin from September 2. Now, the registration process will begin from September 3 (tomorrow). The NTA will begin the JEE Main 2020 January examination registration process on its official website nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2020 examination will be held from January 6 to 11. Interested candidates are asked to visit NTA's official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in to apply for the same. The last date to register for NTA JEE Main is September 30. The NTA Joint Entrance Examination (Main) result will be declared on April 30.

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have scored at least 75 percent in class 12 board exams can apply for JEE Main. For SC and ST candidates, the required percentage is 65 percent.

JEE Main 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website nta.ac.in

Step 2: Look For JEE Main 2020 registration

Step 3: Click on NTA JEE Main 2020 Registration and a new window will open

Step 4: Enter all your details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Crosscheck all the information and click on submit

Step 6: Note down the registration number and password carefully for future use

