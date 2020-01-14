NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released; Click Here to Know More
Candidates, who had appeared for JEE Main 2020 examination held on January 6, can check the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet from the official website.
Representative image.
JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key Released | The National Testing Agency has declared JEE Main Answer Key 2020, JEE Main OMR sheet 2020 On January 13, Monday. The JEE Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet were released by the National Testing Agency on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who had appeared for JEE Main 2020 examination held on January 6, can check the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet from the official website.
Candidates can challenge the JEE Main 2020 answer key. This facility is available from 13.01.2020 to 15.01.2020 (upto 11:50 PM). Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. The payment can be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.
NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet: Steps to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Download Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 answer key’ link
Step 3: Enter- registration number, roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2020 Answer key, JEE Main 2020 OMR Sheet and save it for future reference.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Satya Nadella is Already Using The Surface Duo Foldable Phone, And it is Just Darn Slick
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Chhapaak's IMDB Rating Falls After Users Leave 1-Stars Blaming Deepika's JNU Visit