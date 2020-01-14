NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released; Click Here to Know More

JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key Released | The National Testing Agency has declared JEE Main Answer Key 2020, JEE Main OMR sheet 2020 On January 13, Monday. The JEE Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet were released by the National Testing Agency on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who had appeared for JEE Main 2020 examination held on January 6, can check the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet from the official website.

Candidates can challenge the JEE Main 2020 answer key. This facility is available from 13.01.2020 to 15.01.2020 (upto 11:50 PM). Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. The payment can be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.

NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter- registration number, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2020 Answer key, JEE Main 2020 OMR Sheet and save it for future reference.

