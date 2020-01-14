NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
All the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2020 can check the Answer Key online on the official website of NTA JEE jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Representative image.
NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key, OMR sheet | The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the January 2020 Mains Exam of the Joint Entrance Examination. All the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2020 can check the answer key online on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Once the answer is released, candidates can challenge the answer keys. If the mistake is found in the JEE Main Answer Key, the NTA will release the final answer key. The online window to raise objections on the NTA JEE Main Answer Key will be available just for a week.
To raise an objection, the candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 1000. The payment can be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.
NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key: Here’s How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Download NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key’ link
Step 3: On the new window, log-in using registration number, roll number or application number
Step 4: The NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer key will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the Answer key, OMR Sheet and save it for future reference.
This year, over 11 lakh candidates have applied for JEE Main Exam, conducted on January 9, 2020.
