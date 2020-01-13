NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key, OMR Sheet to be Released Soon, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
All the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2020 can check the Answer Key online on the official website of NTA JEE jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Representative image.
NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key, OMR sheet | The National Testing Agency will soon announce the answer key for the January 2020 Mains Exam of the Joint Entrance Examination. While the NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key was expected to be released on Monday, there has been no official announcement as of yet. All the candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2020 can check the answer key online on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Once the answer is released, candidates can challenge the answer keys. If the mistake is found in the JEE Main Answer Key, the NTA will release the final answer key. The online window to raise objections on the NTA JEE Main Answer Key will be available just for a week.
To raise an objection, the candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 1000. The payment can be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.
NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key: Here’s How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Download NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key’ link
Step 3: On the new window, log-in using registration number, roll number or application number
Step 4: The NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer key will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the Answer key, OMR Sheet and save it for future reference.
This year, over 11 lakh candidates have applied for JEE Main Exam, conducted on January 9, 2020.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
- Kia Sells Only 4,645 Units of Seltos in December, Beaten by Hyundai Creta
- Asics Gel Nimbus 22 Review: Clever Tech Upgrades And a Whole Lot of Style
- Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
- Carrots and Sweet Potatoes are Being Dropped for Animals in Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis