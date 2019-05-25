English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019: JNU Entrance Exam To Begin From May 27, Check Details at ntajnu.ac.in
While Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2019) will be held between May 27 and May 31, Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB 2019) is scheduled for May 31.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru University is all set to conduct its first computer-based online entrance exam JNUEE 2019, CEEB 2019. Conducted by NTA, the NTA JNUEE 2019, NTA CEEB 2019 Entrance Exam will begin from May 27 and will continue till May 31. JNU has already issued NTA JNUEE Admit Card 2019, NTA JNU CEEB Admit Card 2019 on its official website at jnu.ac.in (https://www.jnu.ac.in/). All the students are advised to download their latest JNUEE Admit Card 2019, CEEB Admit Card 2019 to check their online test centres for JNU 2019 Entrance Examination.
While Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2019) will be held between May 27 and May 31, Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB 2019) is scheduled for May 31.
The online NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 Exam is to be conducted in two sessions at 127 examination centres around the country. JNUEE-CEEB 2019 timing for morning shift is 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the timing for afternoon slot is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
This year, more than 87,950 students have submitted their application for admission to various courses in JNU through NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 Online Entrance Exam. Last year, nearly one lakh students appeared in the JNUEE 2018.
All the students are advised to reach their JNUEE 2019 Online Examination Centre at least half an hour ahead of the exam commencement. No student will be allowed to sit for NTA JNU entrance Exam 2019, NTA CEEB Entrance Exam 2019 after the gates are closed.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
While Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2019) will be held between May 27 and May 31, Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB 2019) is scheduled for May 31.
The online NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 Exam is to be conducted in two sessions at 127 examination centres around the country. JNUEE-CEEB 2019 timing for morning shift is 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the timing for afternoon slot is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
This year, more than 87,950 students have submitted their application for admission to various courses in JNU through NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 Online Entrance Exam. Last year, nearly one lakh students appeared in the JNUEE 2018.
All the students are advised to reach their JNUEE 2019 Online Examination Centre at least half an hour ahead of the exam commencement. No student will be allowed to sit for NTA JNU entrance Exam 2019, NTA CEEB Entrance Exam 2019 after the gates are closed.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New Jasmine, Here’s Why
- Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results