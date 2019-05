NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019: JNU Entrance Exam To Begin From May 27, Check Details at ntajnu.ac.in

NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru University is all set to conduct its first computer-based online entrance exam JNUEE 2019, CEEB 2019. Conducted by NTA, the NTA JNUEE 2019, NTA CEEB 2019 Entrance Exam will begin from May 27 and will continue till May 31. JNU has already issued NTA JNUEE Admit Card 2019, NTA JNU CEEB Admit Card 2019 on its official website at jnu.ac.in ( https://www.jnu.ac.in/ ). All the students are advised to download their latest JNUEE Admit Card 2019, CEEB Admit Card 2019 to check their online test centres for JNU 2019 Entrance Examination.While Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2019) will be held between May 27 and May 31, Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB 2019) is scheduled for May 31.The online NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 Exam is to be conducted in two sessions at 127 examination centres around the country. JNUEE-CEEB 2019 timing for morning shift is 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the timing for afternoon slot is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.This year, more than 87,950 students have submitted their application for admission to various courses in JNU through NTA JNUEE-CEEB 2019 Online Entrance Exam. Last year, nearly one lakh students appeared in the JNUEE 2018.All the students are advised to reach their JNUEE 2019 Online Examination Centre at least half an hour ahead of the exam commencement. No student will be allowed to sit for NTA JNU entrance Exam 2019, NTA CEEB Entrance Exam 2019 after the gates are closed.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)