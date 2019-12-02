NTA NEET 2020: Notification Released at ntaneet.nic.in, Registration to Start from December 2

NTA NEET 2020 | The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, which is scheduled to be conducted in May next year. NTA, the exam conducting authority, has released the notification regarding the NEET 2020 admission process on its official website. All the candidates interested in filling the forms for NEET May 2020 examination can apply for admissions on the website ntaneet.nic.in.

According to the official notification, NTA NEET UG 2020 Examination will be conducted on May 3, 2020. It will be pen and paper based examination, and will be conducted for the duration of three hours, 2pm to 5pm. The registration process begins on December 2 at 4pm and will continue till December 31. However, candidates will be allowed to pay fees till January 1.

NTA NEET UG 2020 Admissions: Application Fee

The NTA NEET UG 2020 Application Fee for different categories is as followed:

• Unreserved: Rs 1500

• EWS/ OBS: Rs 1400

• ST/SC/Transgender: Rs 800

This year onwards, admissions in medical institutes in India, especially AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like institutions will be made only through NEET. As notified, 'hijab', 'burkha', 'kara' and 'kirpan' will be allowed in the NEET 2020 exam.

The NEET 2020 Examination question paper will comprise of physics, chemistry and biology (zoology and botany) and will carry a total of 180 questions, 45 questions for each section.

Interested candidates are requested to keep the documents ready before the beginning of the admission process.

