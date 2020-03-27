Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NTA NEET Admit Card 2020 Will Not Release Today at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that it will not release the scheduled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 admit cards due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 27, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will not release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 admit card on Friday, March 27, 2020. The decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 spread in India.

Once the NTA NEET Admit Card 2020 releases, students can download it online from the official website ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet.

While there is uncertainty over the NTA NEET 2020 exam date, it was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 3. In a statement to Indian Express, an official from NTA stated, “The NTA will not release the admit card of the NEET-UG examination today, as the dates may get postponed due to the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak”.

This year, a total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for the NEET entrance exam. Out of these, around 33,357 candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The NTA NEET UG gives eligibility to apply for undergraduate medical, dental and Aayush programmes. The admissions to all the state and central medical colleges, dental institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER will be eligible only through NEET exam.

The objective type OMR-exam is held for a duration of three hours. The paper will be held in the afternoon session and will have 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry sections. The Biology part will have 45 questions each from Botany and Zoology.

