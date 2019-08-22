NTA NEET UG 2020: NTA Releases Exam Schedule for May 2020, Registration to Begin from December 2

NTA NEET UG 2020 | The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released an official notification on Tuesday, August 21, 2019, revealing the important dates for various examinations to be held in the year 2019 and 2020. In its detailed exam schedule notification, NTA has announced the examination schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020. The official notice was released on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the details, the NEET UG Exam 2020 will be held on May 3, 2020. It will be a pen and paper based examination. The NEET UG 2020 registration process will begin on December 2, 2019 and will continue till December 31, 2019. All the interested candidates can apply for the NTA NEET 2020 exam on the official website of NTA NEET at ntaneet.nic.in.

In other details, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2020 Admit Card will be available for download March 27, 2020 onwards. As per now, the expected date for the declaration of NTA NEET UG 2020 Result is June 4, 2020.

In its detailed notification announcing examination dates, NTA has requested all examining bodies to avoid the selected dates for conducting any Public Examination. The interested candidates can read the detailed notification by going to the direct link http://14.139.116.16:90/Download/Notice/Notice_20190821175716.pdf.

NEET is a three-hour long exam and includes three sections - physics, chemistry and biology. The interested candidates can prepare for NTA NEET UG Exam 2020 with the Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects.

