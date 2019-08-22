NTA NET 2019 and 2020: UGC, CSIR NET Exam Schedule at nta.ac.in

UGC and CSIR NET 2019/ 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the detailed exam schedule for the year 2019-2020 on Tuesday.

The NTA has announced the examination schedule for UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2019 and June 2020, and the CSIR-UGC NET Examination in December 2019 and June 2020. The detailed notification has been published on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As clarified in the NTA’s official exam schedule notification, all the examinations will be computer-based tests. While the registration for UGC NET December 2019 and CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 will be held between December 2 and December 6, the CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 and UGC NET June 2020 is scheduled to be held between June 15 and June 20, 2020.

The registration for UGC National Eligibility Test December and CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test December will take place from September 9 till October 9, 2019. The UGC NET December 2 and CSIR-UGC NET December Admit Cards will be available for download November 9.

Registration for UGC National Eligibility Test June 2020 and CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test June 2020 will take place from March 16 till April 16, 2020. The Admit Cards will be available for download May 15, 2020 onwards.

The expected dates for the announcement of NET December 2019 Examination is December 31, whereas the expected date of NET June 2020 Exam is July 5, 2020.

You can check the detailed notification on the direct link.

