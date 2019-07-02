NTA NET 2019 Answer Key Released Today at ntanet.nic.in. When and How to Check
The National Testing Agency released the UGC NET Answer Key 2019 on its official website ntanet.nic.in today.
Image for Representation
NTA NET 2019 Answer Key | The National Testing Agency (NTA) released UGC NET Answer Key 2019 today, July 1. The answer key has been published by the National Testing Agency on the official website ntanet.nic.in. The students who appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check their answers on the website.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the exam conducting authority's end regarding the date and time for the release of NET 2019 Answer Key or NTA NET 2019 Answer Key.
NTA-UGC NET 2019 Answer key: How to check
Once the NET 2019 Answer Key is released, candidates can check their NTA NET Answer Key by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit NTA-UGC NET 2019 Answer key ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link which says NET Answer Key 2019, NTA NET 2019 Answer Key
Step 3: Click on the paper you attempted
Step 4: Download the NET 2019 answer key and match your market answers.
The NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2019 examination between June 20 and June 26 in CBT mode. The NET 2019 Result is scheduled to be released by July 15.
Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility test can check their response sheets and the question papers on the official website. The National Testing Agency had released the response sheet and question paper for June session of NET 2019 examination on June 29. The UGC NET response sheet carries the answers locked by candidates during the examination.
